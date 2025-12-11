EU initiates written procedure for 'long-term freeze' of Russian assets

BRUSSELS, December 11. /TASS/. Representatives of EU member-countries have initiated a written procedure of the "long-term freeze" of Russian assets, whose blocking is currently renewed once per six months, the Danish presidency in the EU Council informs.

"The Danish Presidency can inform that COREPER (ambassadors of EU governments in Brussels) has agreed on a revised version of the Art. 122 [of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union - TASS], proposal and approved the launch of a written procedure for formal Council decision," it said.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the European Commission hopes, if EU countries reject blocking of Russian assets once per six months and freeze them for several years, this will make it possible to convince Belgium to agree to the expropriation under the pretext of the "reparation loan."