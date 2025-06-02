Russian Railways recorded 1.5 mln cyberattacks since early 2025

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Railways are constantly exposed to cyberattacks and more than 1.5 mln of them against the company’s infrastructure were registered since the start of 2025, Deputy CEO Evgeny Charkin told reporters.

"We are indeed under pressure of cyberattacks constantly. We recorded a million and a half cyberattacks against our infrastructure since the start of this year alone. The vector is changing again and again - rather than trivial DDoS attacks, we started observing phishing more frequently, that is, an attempt to use gaps in digital literacy of employees. The response to that is the ongoing increase of digital maturity, digital skills of our employees, training and exercise," he said.

"Cyber-terrorists" intensified attacks against information protection aids but the response is the concerted efforts of operating services and security function of Russian Railways and their partners on the market, Charkin added.