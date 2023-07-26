South African president arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. South Africa’s delegation led by president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphsa would hold a meeting on July 28. Meanwhile, a South African embassy official told TASS that the country’s president would not be able to attend Russia’s Navy Day parade on July 30 because of his busy schedule.

The South African delegation also includes Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka.

South Africa is a member of the seven-nation African group working on a peace plan to resolve the situation around Ukraine. On June 17, Ramaphosa unveiled a ten-principle plan for a peace process in Ukraine on behalf of the group. It was agreed that the group would continue consultations with Moscow at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum will take place on its sidelines. Just like the first time, the event will be themed "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the summit’s information partner and photo hosting agency.