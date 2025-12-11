Hooley surely not first UK soldier to die in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The UK has publicly confirmed the death of its serviceman, George Hooley, in Ukraine, marking its first official acknowledgment; however, he is far from the earliest British soldier to die in the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that British media are portraying Hooley’s death as the first British army fatality in Ukraine.

"I just want to warn British journalists that he is not the first UK soldier to die there. What Downing Street will say is another matter, but he is not the first one," she said.