Sending French troops to Ukraine off table for now — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. France is no longer talking about sending troops to Ukraine at this point, but the topic still exists in the background and causes concern among the French, Russian ambassador Alexey Meshkov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to him, all the talk about sending a military contingent is directly related to discussions about the guarantees of Ukraine's security after the cessation of hostilities.

"This is why, of course, at this stage the question of sending the French Armed Forces to Ukraine is not on the agenda, because the French are well aware - and we have warned them about this more than once - that the appearance of foreign armed forces on the territory of Ukraine will be considered by us as legitimate goals," the diplomat said.

However, this topic is constantly heard and causes concern in French society. "Especially when the new chief of the general staff declares that the French need to be prepared for the fact that they will lose their children," Meshkov said.