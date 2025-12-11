EAEU must create conditions for joint work among innovators — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Conditions must be established to enable joint work by innovation teams from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"It is also necessary to ensure the accelerated creation and implementation of innovations. And, of course, to create conditions for the joint activity of innovators from our countries," the head of government stated.

Mishustin noted that the EAEU member states have accumulated significant scientific potential: modern laboratories and, most importantly, talented specialists ready to bring ideas to life.

"We need to support them. This is precisely the aim of the Strategic Program for Scientific and Technological Development of the Eurasian Economic Union for the long term," the prime minister emphasized, adding that the program’s practical implementation will give additional momentum to cooperation among scientists and researchers.