Russia hopes Poland sees absurdity of charges against archaeologist Butyagin — MFA

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Poland recognizes the absurdity of accusations made by Kiev against Russian archaeologist and Hermitage employee Alexander Butyagin, who was detained in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Indeed, Russian citizen and State Hermitage employee Alexander Butyagin, who had been invited to deliver a series of lectures on ‘The Last Day of Pompeii’ in Prague, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and Belgrade, was detained upon arrival in Warsaw. The Polish judicial authorities decided to detain him based on an international arrest warrant issued by Ukrainian authorities. The Russian academic is accused by the Kiev regime of ‘destroying cultural heritage’ during archaeological excavations in Crimea, which, I will remind you, is an inseparable part of Russia," the diplomat noted.

"We hope that Polish officials recognize the plain absurdity of accusing an esteemed Russian archaeologist of ‘destroying cultural heritage’ on Russian territory and understand that such political stunts are useless and consequences will follow," Zakharova emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also reported that representatives of the Russian embassy in Warsaw have visited Butyagin and "keep in contact with his lawyer, who is appealing the court’s decision on his temporary detention.".