Russia, Laos can cooperate in energy sphere — Shoigu

VIENTIANE, December 11. /TASS/. The energy sector, including nuclear power, and other spheres have prospects for development in cooperation with Laos, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"Despite the apparently high growth rate of our turnover [65% in the last year - TASS], it is nevertheless insufficient in absolute figures and we have vast opportunities, great prospects for growth here," Shoigu told reporters.

"Issues related to the economy, issues related to energy, and issues related to information security and cybersecurity were discussed" during talks in Vientiane, the official said. "Highly promising projects made by Rosatom were considered; these are the small-capacity nuclear power plants," Shoigu noted.

"Particular attention was paid certainly to lumber and agricultural produce. Laos has high demand for fertilizers and we are ready to deal with that too. This is pulp also, these are energy resources," he said.

Logistics should become one more sphere for interaction, the Security Council Secretary said. "Everything related to logistics because at present, when information comes in seconds, money arrives in minutes, the goods are to be delivered over long and different routes," Shoigu added.