Cambodia accuses Thai army of destroying 11th-century temple

HANOI, December 11. /TASS/. The Thai armed forces have virtually destroyed an 11th-century temple located in a disputed area on the Thai-Cambodian border, Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has stated.

"After serious damage caused by attacks by the Thai military on December 8-9, 2025, the Ta Krabey temple, a Cambodian shrine, was shelled again on December 10, 2025, which completely destroyed its facade and architectural structure," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

The Cambodian authorities called Thailand's actions "immoral" as well as "uncivilized and barbaric." They also accused the country of committing "serious crimes against cultural heritage" and violating international conventions. The ministry called on the international community, partner countries, and international cultural organizations to join Cambodia's position and urge the Thai military to cease any actions against Cambodia's cultural heritage and sacred sites.

Ta Krabey Temple, known as Ta Kwai in Thai tradition, was built in the 11th century in honor of Shiva, one of the three supreme gods of Hinduism. The complex is located in a disputed area on the border between Cambodia and Thailand and is a symbol of the lost Khmer civilization. For this reason, the temple has been carefully guarded by Cambodian cultural institutions. The surrounding area is controlled by the Cambodian military.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. The Thai Second Army Area also reported that Cambodia had shelled Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday with BM-21 multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones. The Thai military returned fire to regain control over key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.