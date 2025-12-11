Russia ready to help Africa strengthen security — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience in combating terrorism with Africa and assist in bolstering security across the continent, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneyeva stated.

"The complex nature of the challenges facing the subregion requires coordinated approaches. We attach particular importance to regional cooperation in countering terrorism. The continuing destructive potential of Boko Haram and the activity of groups associated with ISIS (banned in Russia - TASS) continues to be a cause for concern," she said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Central Africa. "We are ready to share our experience and expertise in counterterrorism with Africans and to assist in strengthening security on the continent. We are open to implementing joint projects to combat the terrorist threat. We will continue to provide our African colleagues with the necessary technical assistance," the diplomat pointed out.

Evstigneyeva also noted that Russia will continue to support the activities of UN agencies in the region and provide Central African states with necessary assistance on a bilateral basis.