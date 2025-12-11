{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine hands over new 20-point peace plan to US — ABC News

According to the source, the proposals contain some new points on territories

NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has handed over to the United States a new version of the peace plan developed jointly with European partners, which has been cut down to 20 points, ABC News TV channel said quoting a Ukrainian official.

According to him, the proposals contain some new points on territories and control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Negotiations on Ukraine intensified after Washington proposed its 28-point plan in November. Kiev and its partners in Europe were dissatisfied with the document and tried to adjust it significantly. Later, US President Donald Trump said that the initial plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. The American representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with Russia in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to hand over to the United States a 20-point version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for territorial concessions to Ukraine as part of a plan to resolve the conflict.

Major drone attack on Russia is Kiev’s PR stunt amid negotiations — expert
According to Denis Fedutinov, in the absence of real successes on the front, Ukraine is looking for anything that could bolster its negotiating position
Russia moves forward with production of series of cancer vaccines
The vaccine is meant for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma
Russian security official thanks Laos for assisting in rehabilitation of Russian soldiers
Sergey Shoigu assured that Russia will continue to support Laos
AI is double-edged sword — Putin
"This is an important and very difficult issue," the Russian leader said
New theft scheme, concern in Zelensky's circle: statements by Russia’s SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Vladimir Zelensky's entourage fears that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict will hurt their pocketbook
Court to begin questioning defendants in terrorist attack in Crocus case on December 15
According to the lawyer, on Wednesday, December 10, the state prosecution finished presenting its evidence in court
Humans come in seventh on mammal monogamy scale, study reveals
To compile the ranking, British evolutionary anthropologist Mark Dyble used archaeological and ethnographic data from more than 100 human populations
Russia unveils domestically made dental milling machines at Moscow expo
Alexander Sinyugin, one of the developers, pointed out that the machine can create a dental crown or veneer in three hours
Central African Republic militants using drones against Russian instructors — advisor
The UAV threat currently persists, Dmitry Podolsky said
Press review: Kiev sets unacceptable peace terms while Thailand-Cambodia tensions flare
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 11th
Macron along with other EU leaders talks Ukrainian settlement with Trump
The French president did not provide further details about the conversation
Trump says US will keep oil from detained tanker
The US leader earlier confirmed that the United States has detained a tanker off the Venezuelan coast
UAV operators destroy Ukrainian dormant drones at Krasnoarmeysk — top brass
Having learned the tactics of Ukrainian militants, the unmanned aerial vehicle operators successfully identify camouflaged enemy drones on rooftops, roads, and in other hidden places
Moscow working on organizing Russian-Arab summit — senior diplomat
Sergey Vershinin emphasized that a lot of preparatory work is required to organize the summi
Kiev resorts to terrorizing civilians due to its failures on front lines — diplomat
The intensity of Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets in Russia has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, reaching an average of 480 strikes per day
US Treasury authorizes transactions for sale of Lukoil's foreign assets until January 17
The license also prohibits the transfer of any funds to individuals in Russia or to Russian accounts
No reaction from West to Ukraine’s decision to suspend talks with Russia — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat highlighted that before the talks were halted, specific results were achieved, particularly in the humanitarian sphere
Nobel Prize awarding ceremonies held in Stockholm and Oslo
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented 13 Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics
Elections in Ukraine have become leverage against Zelensky — expert
Ruslan Pankratov argued that Zelensky’s reluctance to hold elections undermine not only his personal legitimacy but also that of Ukraine’s entire leadership
UK admits sending paratroopers to Ukraine — agency
This fact became officially known only after a British soldier was killed in an accident at a Ukrainian training ground, noted Press Association
Europeans present proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions to Trump — Merz
The German Chancellor said the conversation was "constructive"
NATO countries not prepared for US withdrawal from alliance — media
According to the news outlet, diplomats within the bloc view the signals coming from Washington as an indication to the EU that the US is shifting its foreign policy focus toward Asia and the Arctic
Rebel attack in eastern Congo slap in face of US — Burundi foreign minister
Edouard Bizimana noted that Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington in the presence of US President Donald Trump on December 4
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
Ukraine submits response to US peace plan — reporter
Ukrainian and American officials told Axios correspondent about this
Latvia to decide on dismantling of railway tracks to Russia by year end
Chief of Defense Kaspar Pudans said the decision will be made in coordination with neighboring countries, "so that the approaches are similar"
US Federal Reserve cuts rate to 3.5-3.75% per annum
The results of the next US regulator's rate meeting will be published on January 28, 2026
Trump reveals his favorite word
The US president said that he loves word "tariff" more than any other word in the dictionary
US, Israel agree to exert maximum pressure on Iran — mission to UN
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Israeli President Isaac Herzog pledged to work together to "combat antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at the United Nations"
Olympic bear from 1980 Moscow Games to become Russian national team mascot
"At the moment, 'Mishka' is being registered as a trademark with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property," Mikhail Degtyarev stated
Republican Congressman Massie introduces bill for US to exit NATO
According to the document, NATO "no longer aligns with current US national security interests"
Press review: Trump pushes Ukrainian elections as Europe debates use of Russian assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 10th
EU secretly discussing alternative plan to keep Kiev afloat — Politico
Hungary has made it clear that it opposes the decision that would require a unanimous vote
Euroclear could lose 16 bln euros held in Russia if Russian assets confiscated in EU
"If the EU's decision is interpreted as a confiscation of Russian assets, this will make Euroclear and its clients investing in Russia vulnerable to legal action and asset seizure," Guillaume Eliet said
US considering idea of creating G7 alternative with Russia — Politico
This proposal was reportedly included in the unpublished version of the National Security Strategy
UEFA files Euro-2028 trademark in Russia
The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property received the trademark holder's application from Switzerland on December 5, 2025
Work on peace plan for Ukraine to continue in coming days — German government
German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius said that the four heads of state and government discussed the progress of ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine
Russia hopes conflict between Thailand, Cambodia will be settled through diplomacy
"Russia always stands for resolving all problems between countries politically and diplomatically," the Russian embassy in Phnom Penh said
US plan for Ukraine allows Kiev to employ support forces — media
According to the report, Ukrainian negotiators rejected all restrictions during talks in the US
Russian Security Council secretary to met with Laotian leadership
Sergey Shoigu’s program includes talks with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Chansamone Chanyalath
Trump's demand Ukraine hold elections signals political death for Zelensky — Medvedchuk
"If Trump does not bring Zelensky down in the next few months, he will have problems all over Europe," the head of the Other Ukraine movement said
Israeli police mum on assassination attempt on Ukraine’s Mindich — spokesman
Earlier, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky stated in court that an assassination attempt had been made on Mindich, who is in Israel, on November 28
US detains oil tanker off Venezuelan coast — media
The tanker’s detention could complicate Venezuelan oil exports, noted Bloomberg
Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to China, Russia, via Caspian Sea amid attack on CPC
The total volume expected to exceed 350,000 tons
CAR army grows over four times in last nine years — president
Faustin-Archange Touadera said the country’s goal is to increase the army to 50,000 troops by 2040
Bolivia’s attorney general confirms ex-President Arce’s arrest in corruption case
Luis Arce "will be faced with charges and the judge will decide whether he will defend himself out of prison or not," Roger Mariaca told a news conference
Ukraine hates Russian children, babies — Russian MFA
According to the listings, their personal information was entered for allegedly "deliberately violating the state border" and "attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty" of Ukraine
Russia to pursue goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for conflict's end — Lavrov
"Russia's specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by the President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, but a sustainable peace," the minister stated
Russia prioritizes sustainable peace in Ukraine over ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that it should be accompanied by the signing of documents on the matter
Demonization of Russia deprives OSCE security forum of future — envoy to Vienna
Yulia Zhdanova called for cleansing the event "of propaganda husks and focusing its work on truly important issues of military-political security in the interests of all 57 OSCE participating states without exception"
Russia recording multiple bogus news about Ukraine — Lavrov
Such actions are mostly aimed at hampering efforts to find a solution at talks and prolong the conflict, the Russian top diplomat stressed
Not only Trump in no hurry to lift sanctions on Russia but he increases them — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the search for alternative payment systems "is gaining momentum"
Russian army pressing Ukrainian troops in Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian army achieved certain successes in the city’s eastern part
Russian forces secure foothold on outskirts of Drobyshevo in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that in the course of the fight Russian forces also advanced south from the Novoselovka settlement and expanded their zone of control along the Nitrius River bank line
Indonesia has vested interest in developing military cooperation with Russia — expert
"In this regard, the military training track mentioned by President Putin is of particular importance," Nikita Kuklin said
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites in past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy pickup trucks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine attacks hospital in Kherson Region's Aleshki, killing three employees
Two persons were wounded, including a woman
US proposes creating demilitarized zone in Ukraine — WP
According to the report, the planned demilitarized zone "would be established along the entire ceasefire line", behind which there will be "a deeper zone in which heavy weapons would be excluded"
US forces in Caribbean inadequate for ground invasion of Venezuela — Politico
The only realistic option for the administration of US President Donald Trump may be missile and bomb attacks, according to the sources
Zelensky to hold sham elections in Ukraine in order to retain power — senator
"Zelensky has an incentive not to step down because outside the presidential office, he may face criminal charges for corruption and repression against political opponents," Alexander Voloshin said
Many EU countries, along with Belgium, oppose expropriation of Russian assets — PM
Bart De Wever said that he had named three conditions to the EC
Russia’s Battlegroup East takes control of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region — top brass
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East prevent the enemy from moving or changing of positions unnoticed in the urban area, as well as from supplying reserves and ammunition to them
Brazilian parliamentary commission rejects ratification of TPNW
According to the press service of the lower house of parliament, the decision was made on the recommendation of lawmaker Luis Felipe de Orleans e Braganca
Top Hungarian diplomat slams Kiev’s attacks on tankers as state-supported terrorism
Peter Szijjarto stressed that EU leaders’ justification of attacks on energy facilities was "extremely dangerous" as it could lead to more attacks in the future
Bill on US withdrawal from NATO in line with America First doctrine — Russian senator
Alexey Pushkov believes the bill is more symbolic than anything
Three more drones targeting Moscow downed, taking the total number to 37 — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin said that emergency services are working at the scene where the debris fell
Europe cannot cope with reality of Russia eventually winning, achieving set goals — Lavrov
"Europe is blinded by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the Russian foreign minister said
Kiev keeps a mere 25% of Seversk in Donbass region under its fire control — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian fighters have expanded control of ground in central Seversk
Putin noted good prospects in nuclear sphere for Russia, Indonesia
The Russian president added that relations between Moscow and Jakarta are also on the rise in the humanitarian sphere
Russian troops liberate Liman community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
AI-based robotics to trigger new round of arms race — Russia’s intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin noted that, in the context of intensifying global competition, industrialized countries view science and technology as key factors in maintaining economic and military superiority
IN BRIEF: Lavrov on attempts to steal from Russia, West pushing Kiev to continue fighting
The Russian foreign minister noted that European countries are trying to seize Russia’s foreign currency reserves because they don’t have enough money to continue military operations in Ukraine
EU rushing to pass special law for perpetual blocking of Russian assets — FT
The European Commission wants to use revenues from frozen Russian assets to extend a loan to Ukraine amounting to about 90 bln euro during the next two years
Rosgvardia troops down some 700 enemy drones in Central Russia
The press service added that Rosgvardia officers are also responsible for protecting highly important and sensitive facilities, as well as the property of individuals and legal entities
Kazakhstan loses 480,000 tons of oil production due to CPC attack — ministry
Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov described the damage to the tanker's single-point mooring as minor
Former US President Obama forced Ukrainian authorities to give up Crimea — Trump
The US leader called the peninsula "massive and beautiful"
Bulgarian government resigns — PM
Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the government must "give in" to the demands of citizens
Analysts maintain this year’s average key rate outlook
The average key rate is projected at 14.1% in 2026
All of Google's assets in France seized following complaint from its Russian subsidiary
The seizure has been imposed as a security measure to prevent Google from attempting to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against its French subsidiary
Zelensky admits no chance of Ukraine joining NATO
"Neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in the alliance yet," Vladimir Zelensky said
Liman, Vilcha in Kharkov Region almost completely controlled by Russian forces — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian Armed Forces have recently significantly increased the pace of their advance south of Volchansk
Putin to arrive in Turkmenistan on two-day visit
The Russian president is expected to take part in a forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Day of Neutrality, and 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality
Russia 'not wasting time' trying to predict when Ukraine conflict may end — Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that Russia has clear objectives and will work toward them, regardless of any predictions about when the conflict may conclude
Czech parliament committee supports US efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — agency
According to the agency, the committee adopted a resolution that praises Trump’s initiative, while noting the need to preserve Ukraine's statehood
Spain purchases two times less Russian LNG in November than in previous year
In the first 11 months of this year, Spain purchased 36,020 GWh of Russian LNG
Russian ambassador visits US congresswoman’s Christmas reception
"Wonderful event with warm atmosphere and exceptional hospitality," the Russian embassy wrote
West uses Ukraine to shift global community focus from Palestine — Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov stressed that it is also one of the most critical global challenges
FACTBOX: Last night’s drone attacks on Russia hit 12 regions
Drone debris broke the windows of an educational establishment and a filling station in the Tula Region, and five civilian cars were affected in a drone attack on the Bryansk Region
Maduro demands US abandon its policy of regime changing in Venezuela, Latin America
"The riches of the Venezuelan soil will never be plundered either by gringo invaders or by any empire," the president stressed
Kiev refusing to receive its citizens evacuated from Sumy Region to Russia
According to Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, six Ukrainian nationals are currently remaining in Kursk
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
Initial defendant list in Russia's Donbass genocide case just tip of iceberg — expert
On December 8, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced that 41 individuals from Ukraine’s political and military leadership face life imprisonment in a criminal case concerning the genocide of the populations of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Cuba condemns US’ seizure of oil tanker in Caribbean as piracy — president
Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his "full support for the Venezuelan government"
Ukrainian ambassador summoned to Israeli MFA for criticizing PM's remarks about Putin
According to the report, Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director General Yuval Fuchs told the Ukrainian ambassador that his statements were "completely unacceptable" and "violated diplomatic protocol"
Kiev advancing unacceptable conditions to derail talks — Russian diplomat
"As a matter of fact, it is seeking to set forth unacceptable for Russia terms, and its next step will be to simply accuse it of breaking down the talks," Rodion Miroshnik said
Russia’s proposals on European security ‘last chance’ for salvaging any progress — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the West was currently trying to undermine those proposals
Kim visits Russian embassy, extends condolences over Ambassador Matsegora’s death
North Korean leader also met with Alexander Matsegora’s family and embassy employees
Iran's ambassador to Russia says Putin and Iranian president to meet in Turkmenistan
Putin will start his visit to Turkmenistan on December 11
Ukraine launches major drone attack on Moscow overnight
Due to security concerns, all Moscow airports were closed to aircraft landings and departures overnight
Italian official says Brussels wants no end to already lost conflict in Ukraine
Matteo Salvini pointed out that wars were fought for economic reasons "by those who produce weapons"
Some Ukrainian figures set up child trafficking operation — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat called this topic excessively politicized
