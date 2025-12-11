Ukraine hands over new 20-point peace plan to US — ABC News

NEW YORK, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine has handed over to the United States a new version of the peace plan developed jointly with European partners, which has been cut down to 20 points, ABC News TV channel said quoting a Ukrainian official.

According to him, the proposals contain some new points on territories and control over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Negotiations on Ukraine intensified after Washington proposed its 28-point plan in November. Kiev and its partners in Europe were dissatisfied with the document and tried to adjust it significantly. Later, US President Donald Trump said that the initial plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. The American representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with Russia in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to hand over to the United States a 20-point version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for territorial concessions to Ukraine as part of a plan to resolve the conflict.