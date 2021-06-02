Ukraine in top 3 of world’s child porn suppliers, Prosecutor General says

KIEV, June 1. /TASS/. Ukraine is currently in top 3 largest suppliers of child porn in the world, Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said during a meeting Tuesday.

"According to the Internet Watch Foundation, Ukraine is among top-3 suppliers of child porn in the world. Shame," Venediktova said.

According to the official, in 2020 and 2021, the police revealed about 300 facts of child porn dissemination.

"Every week, 5,000 devices upload this kind of porn," the prosecutor added.

She also noted that sexual violence against children is on the rise. According to Venediktova, in the majority of cases, sexual violence is carried out by people from children’s inner circle, and by relatives in 30% of all cases.

Earlier, the Verkovna Rada tightened the punishment for production, dissemination and sale of child porn. Now, these crimes carry between 8 and 12 years in prison.