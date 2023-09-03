Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr hit the control center of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kherson area, as well as the storage site for weapons and armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, the head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"Fire damage was inflicted at the place of storage of weapons and armored combat vehicles and the control point of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces," Kodryan said.

He also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets.

In total, according to him, over the past day, in the course of counter-battery combat units of the battlegroup Dnepr carried out more than 50 fire missions against Ukrainian positions.

"Mortar crews and D-30 artillery pieces were destroyed in the area of the settlements of Goncharnaya, Burgunka, Verovka and Otradokamenka," Kodryan added.