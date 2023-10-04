Russia to note Germany’s failure to fulfill obligations on UN conferences — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia will take into account Germany’s failure to fulfill its obligations as a host when holding conferences within the UN framework, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"About the results of the Fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management. It was held in Bonn on September 25-29. On its sidelines, the German chairmanship organized a high-level segment," the diplomat said at a briefing. "Russia was not represented at the high-level segment for one simple reason: the German side had not issued a visa to the head of the Russian delegation, a representative of our country’s Industry and Trade Ministry." "We consider the behavior of the German authorities unacceptable, which casts doubt on Berlin’s ability to duly ensure the planning of multilateral events in the future," Zakharova stressed. "We will take this fact into account when making decisions on locations for conferences in the UN framework," she added.