Russian stock indices up at start of main trading session

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session. The yuan rate has returned to growth after declining at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose 0.58% to 2,509.56 and 990.47 points, respectively. The yuan fell 2.1 kopecks to 11.149 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,515.26 (up 0.81%), while the RTS index stood at 992.72 points (up 0.81%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate rose to 11.185 rubles (+1.5 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) rose 0.65% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,511.42 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.