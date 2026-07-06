MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces has crashed in the Poltava Region during a combat mission, killing all four crew members, said Brody’s city council in the western Lvov Region, where the deceased will be buried.

According to information published on the city council's Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia), the helicopter crashed on June 30.

As a result, the senior pilot-crew commander, senior pilot-navigator, senior air gunner, and aircraft mechanic were killed.