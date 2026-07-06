Russian rights commissioner sends appeals to UN over Ukrainian drone attack on bus

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said she had sent appeals to the United Nations over the latest Ukrainian drone strike on a civilian bus in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region.

"We have sent more appeals to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Vanessa Frazier in connection with the July 6 Ukrainian strike on a bus in the Belgorod Region. Once again, civilians were wounded, and, once again, children were seriously injured," the ombudsperson wrote on her Max channel.

She emphasized that she remains in touch with Belgorod Region Human Rights Commissioner Zhanna Kireyeva, who has already contacted parents of the wounded children. In her words, all the victims are receiving the required medical and other assistance.

"Once again we have sent our appeals, and we will keep sending them as long as such incidents continue to happen," Lantratova said.

At least seven people were wounded in a drone attack on a bus in west Russia’s Belgorod Region, including two children and a 16-year-old teenager. A one-year-old girl was diagnosed with multiple fragmentation wounds to the face, neck, head and chest and rushed to the hospital in grave condition. A ten-year-old boy sustained an ear injury due to the blast.