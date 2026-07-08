Lavrov arrives in Niger for first visit to meet with Sahel foreign ministers

NIAMEY, Niger, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Niger for his first visit, where he will participate in a ministerial meeting between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS). A government plane landed at Niamey Airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Niger capital is the second stop on Lavrov's working tour of Africa, which began in Ethiopia. Lavrov is expected to meet separately with the republic's leadership in addition to joint talks with the foreign ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

This marks the second meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and the Sahel states, following the inaugural talks held in Moscow in April 2025. At that time, Abdoulaye Diop, Mali’s Foreign Minister, highlighted that Russia was the first nation globally to recognize the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS), hosting the ministerial gathering in its capital. The parties also agreed to convene again within a Sahel country to deepen their discussions.

The primary focus of this round of talks is expected to be the security situation across the region and the ongoing fight against terrorism. Representatives of the ASS have repeatedly asserted that militants conducting attacks in Sahel countries receive external support, notably from Ukraine and Western nations. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has further accused Kiev of employing terrorist tactics and collaborating closely with international terrorist networks and transnational criminal groups - training militants to challenge legitimate governments, particularly across Africa.

On the Establishment of the ASS

On September 6, 2023, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger formally established the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS), aiming to forge an "African space of sovereignty" encompassing security, politics, geostrategy, and economics. These nations committed to leveraging their own resources to confront regional challenges independently. Subsequently, on July 6, 2024, they announced the formation of a confederation to deepen cooperation and integration, emphasizing their collective sovereignty.

Earlier, on January 28, 2024, the three countries declared their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), criticizing the organization’s perceived influence by foreign powers and labeling it a threat to their sovereignty and stability. In line with these developments, the ASS nations unveiled plans to establish a joint military force aimed at combating terrorist groups - a move that has been welcomed by Moscow.

Russia has historically maintained significant influence and authority in the Sahel region. As Foreign Minister Lavrov remarked, Moscow remains committed to supporting Sahel countries in addressing regional issues, adhering to the principle of "African solutions to African problems.".