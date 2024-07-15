Yandex N.V. to inform about remaining assets shortly

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Netherlands-based Yandex N.V. is going to provide details about assets remaining with the company that will operate under the Nebius Group brand, the technology company said.

"In the coming days we intend to publish more detailed information on the retained businesses, which going forward will be developed under the name Nebius Group (subject to shareholder approval)," the company informed. Yandex N.V. will also introduce the management team and the expanded board of directors.

In March 2024, Russian Yandex announced that Yandex N.V. completed the group reorganization and prepared assets for the deal on the sale to a consortium of private investors by transferring them to the Russian legal entity - International Private Joint Stock Company Yandex. They comprised all the businesses, services and assets of Yandex N.V., with the exception of four foreign startups and a datacenter in Finland.