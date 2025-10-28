Russia, Indonesia to hold naval exercises off Russian coast in 2026 — envoy

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia plan to hold major naval exercises off the Russian coast next year, Russia’s Ambassador to the republic Sergey Tolchenov said in an interview with TASS.

"We are preparing for the next major Russian-Indonesian drills called Orruda," he said, adding that the first such exercises took place in 2024, and "an agreement was reached that they would be held every two years." "Therefore, in 2026, the next exercises should take place in the seas surrounding the Russian Federation," the diplomat noted.

"By the end of this year, the first consultations between Russian and Indonesian sailors are planned on preparations" for the exercises, he said. "Therefore, I am optimistic about the future and hope that such exercises will indeed take place next year, marking a new stage in expanding cooperation," Tolchenov stressed.