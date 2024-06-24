Serbia selling weapons to legitimate users, not going to apologize — President Vucic

BELGRADE, June 24. /TASS/. Serbia is manufacturing and exporting military products under valid contracts and will not make any excuses for this, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"What am I supposed to apologize for? For selling munitions to the authorized end user? Notably, we don’t export weapons or guns. We only have contracts with Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and one Arab country - the United Arab Emirates. We have no agreements on supplies of weapons or guns with anyone else. Due to the only reason - so that we could defend ourselves, so that our brothers, either Russians or Ukrainians or anyone else, would not be killed from Serbian weapons. We take all this into consideration," he said in an address to the nation.

According to the Serbian leader, the hype around this topic in the Western and regional mass media is geared to complicate Serbia’s relations with Russia. He described Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who said that Moscow wants to discuss this topic in its contacts with Serbia, as a "bright, intelligent, quick-witted man." "He cannot be misled by games of various services," Vucic added.

Peskov said earlier that Moscow plans to talk to Belgrade about recent reports that Serbian munitions sold to the West end up in Ukraine.