Russia ready to share scientific, energy potential for AI development — diplomat

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its expertise and resources to advance artificial intelligence technologies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

"Russia is ready to share its potential — spanning human resources, science, technology, and energy — to support the development of sovereign artificial intelligence technologies," the deputy minister said.

Alimov pointed out that Russia possesses "time-tested developments and solutions," noting that "back in the 1950s in the Soviet Union, teams led by scientists [Alexander] Galushkin and [Alexey] Ivakhnenko researched and demonstrated the capabilities of machine learning."

"Our delegation, which includes Russian government officials, research institutes and developers, intends to share this experience," Alimov assured, adding that Moscow is "ready to discuss such cooperation in detail" across various platforms.