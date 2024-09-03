Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 37 drones in past day

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian forces shot down an MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Units of Battlegroup North delivered strikes on the forces of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 103rd and 114th territorial defense brigades near Liptsy, Dergachi and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost over 150 troops, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Battlegroup South

Units of Battlegroup South continued advancing deeper into enemy defenses, inflicting losses on Ukraine’s 24th, 32nd, 100th, 117th mechanized, 46th airmobile, and 10th assault brigades and 116th Territorial Defense Brigade. The Ukrainian army lost up to 710 troops, six motor vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155 mm self-propelled artillery piece, a US-made M777 155-mm howitzer, an Akatsiya 152-mm self-propelled artillery piece and a D-30 122-mm howitzer. Five field ammunition depots and an Anklav-N electronic warfare system were also eliminated.

Battlegroup Center

Battlegroup Center hit the troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 53rd mechanized, 142nd infantry, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades near Druzhba, Panteleimonovka, Rozovka, Selidovo, Grodovka and Zavetnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by assault teams of the 59th motorized infantry, 144th infantry, 25th airborne, 12th and 14th National Guard brigades. The Ukrainian army lost up to 490 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a US-manufactured M109 Paladin 155mm self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 152mm howitzer.

Battlegroup East

Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions, defeating the forces of the 31st and 72nd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade near Bogatyr, Vodyanoye and Ugledar of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian servicemen repelled three counterattacks by the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost three motor vehicles and two Polish-made Krab 155 mm howitzers.

Battlegroup West

Units of Battlegroup West repelled an attack by the 30th Mechanized Brigade. The enemy lost up to 450 troops, two motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm howitzer, a UK-made FH-70 155 mm howitzer, and two D-20 152 mm howitzers. Nine field ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Dnerp hit the troops and equipment of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the 141st Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 37th Marine Brigade and the 39th Coast Guard Brigade near Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Berislav, Tokarevka and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles and a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian air defenses shot down an MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three US-made HIMARS rockets and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian strategic aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile units and artillery forces eliminated an aviation munitions depot and delivered strikes on enemy troops and military hardware in 149 areas.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 642 planes, 283 helicopters, 30,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 missile systems, 17,811 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,435 multiple rocket launchers and 13,985 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 25,539 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.