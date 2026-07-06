At least seven wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on bus in western Russia

BELGOROD, July 6. /TASS/. At least seven people were wounded in a drone attack on a bus in west Russia’s Belgorod Region, the region’s crisis response center said on its Max channel.

Initial reports put the number of wounded at six, including two children. A one-year-old girl was diagnosed with multiple fragmentation wounds to the face, neck, head and chest and rushed to the hospital in grave condition. A ten-year-old boy sustained an ear injury due to the blast.

"The number of wounded in the drone attack on a passenger bus <…> has risen to seven. A 16-year-old teenager was admitted to the Regional Clinical Children’s Hospital with a fragmentation wound to the ankle," the crisis response center said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to bomb the region: an FPV drone attacked a car in the municipality of Valuiki, while another drone damaged a house in the same area. In the Shebekino district, a drone flew into an industrial facility, shattering the building’s windows and damaging outer walls.

Besides, an FPV drone damaged an infrastructure site in the village of Krasny Oktyabr. In the settlement of Borisovka, a car was damaged as a result of a drone attack.