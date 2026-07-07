Lavrov says he hopes head of African Union Commission will attend Russia-Africa summit

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia expects Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, who is chairperson of the African Union Commission, to attend the 3rd Russia-Africa summit in person to be hosted by Moscow in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Hopefully you will be able to represent the African Union Commission personally at the third summit. The agenda of the summit will center on pressing issues of material cooperation between Russia and the African Union," Lavrov told Youssouf at a meeting on Tuesday.

Russia’s top diplomat referred to Youssouf’s speech at the latest African Union summit where he pushed for economic and energy independence following political sovereignty.

"We will always be allies with the African Union in this work as we embrace processes that have been taking shape quite naturally and inevitably," the Russian minister emphasized.

In turn, Youssouf warmly welcomed Lavrov as he highlighted the important role of Russia on the African continent.

Lavrov and Youssouf held a one-on-one meeting prior to talks with their delegations. Lavrov will hold talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, later on Tuesday. Ethiopia was the first stop on the itinerary of Lavrov’s African tour this week. The minister last visited the republic four years ago, in July 2022.

The 3rd Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow on October 28-29.