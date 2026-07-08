Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s logistics centers, transport sites in past day

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s logistics centers and transport infrastructure and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 157 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver overnight retaliatory strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev in retaliation to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"Last night, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by ground-based precision-guided weapons, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial sites in Kiev," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,450 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,450 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and a British-made air defense system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 360 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 455 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 50 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Tolstodubovo, Velikaya Rybitsa and Mirlogi in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Shirokoye, Krugloye, Velikiye Prokhody, Zakharovka and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 16 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a British-made anti-aircraft missile system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Podliman, Kurochkino, Nechvolodovka and Kasyanovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, consolidation forces of the 25th Army are concluding measures to search for and eliminate militants of the Ukrainian army’s 60th mechanized brigade and 120th territorial defense brigade," it said.

During the last 24-hours, assault teams of the 67th Motor Rifle Division of the Battlegroup West developed their offensive west of Krasny Liman and seized two Ukrainian army strongholds, the ministry said.

Over the past day, Battlegroup West forces eliminated roughly 15 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, five ground robotic vehicles and 11 UAV control posts in Krasny Liman, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a British-made Rapid Ranger anti-aircraft missile system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and an assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Verolyubovka, Nikolayevka and Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Novofyodorovka, Shilovka, Sergeyevka and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novonikolayevka, Chernenkovo, Tsikovo and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Blagodatnoye, Timoshevka, Danilovka and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Kushugum in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, 10 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 903 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs in past day

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 903 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 903 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 177,206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,070 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,755 multiple rocket launchers, 35,683 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,935 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.