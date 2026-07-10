Spain’s LNG purchases from Russia up in 1H 2026

MADRID, July 10. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Spain increased in the first half of this year compared to the same period of 2025, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas seen by TASS.

The kingdom purchased the equivalent of 37,356 GWh of LNG from Russia (19.7% of the total volume) in January-June 2026, up from 26,208 GWh in the previous year, according to the company’s data. As a result, Russia became the third-largest gas supplier to the kingdom after Algeria (33.9%) and the United States (29.4%).

In June 2026, Spain purchased 5,473 GWh of LNG from Russia, compared to 3,268 GWh during the same period in 2025. Thus, in the first month of summer, Russia became the second-largest supplier of this fuel to Spain (accounting for 21.1% of the total volume) after Algeria.