AI-powered Hunt interceptor drone can forecast target maneuvers — developer

KAZAN, July 10. /TASS/. The Hunt interceptor drone, which is equipped with artificial intelligence and can independently anticipate target maneuvers, has been unveiled at the Drone Expo 2026 International Exhibition of Unmanned Aerial Systems in Kazan, a TASS correspondent reports.

"Our interceptor drones with artificial intelligence have not just machine vision, but a trained neural network based on their own DataSet. The drone works with a radar, and after the target is squared, the onboard AI is activated, and the interceptor automatically locks onto the target. It can also anticipate its movements," said a representative of the developer Neat. The Hunt interceptor is currently primarily used against fixed-wing drones, but is also being developed to engage heavy UAVs.

The interceptor can be launched from either hand-held or ground-based launchers. Its maximum speed is 290 km/h, cruising speed is 140 km/h, and its range is up to 40 km.