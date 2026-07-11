LONDON, July 11. /TASS/. The military-political leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance does not see any evidence of Russian preparations for an attack on Baltic states by 2030, The Times reported, citing a senior NATO official.

"I see absolutely no indications whatsoever that Russia is interested in any sort of conflict with NATO," the official said. According to the British newspaper, the increase in the West’s defense spending rests on the notion that Russia could attack NATO’s eastern flank by 2030.

Earlier, a number of NATO heads of government and senior military commanders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, warned that there could be an attack by Russia on the alliance as soon as 2030. Russia has repeatedly dismissed such speculation. Back last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his readiness to "agree to mutual non-aggression with Western countries to remove concerns in this respect.".