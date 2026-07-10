Zaporozhye nuke survived over 400 Ukrainian drone attacks since mid-March — Rosatom

KALININGRAD, July 10. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has experienced more than 400 Ukrainian drone attacks and more than 16 artillery strikes since mid-March 2026, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We have analyzed and listened to the speeches of the Russian military on the dynamics of hostilities since the last consultation, since mid-March of this year. I would like to emphasize that according to the most conservative estimates, the station has survived more than 460 drone attacks and more than 16 artillery strikes over these months," he said.

Likhachev added that the world community has also been informed about the first drone strike in the history of mankind on the engine room of power unit No. 6 of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at the end of May.

Likhachev met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad. As Likhachev previously said, Russia will seek a response from the IAEA to the facts of psychological attacks against residents of Energodar and station’s personnel. Likhachev said the "pain threshold of sensitivity" to the Ukrainian attacks on the plant and Energodar was shrinking, calling it a dangerous trend. According to Likhachev, the world is "one step away from disaster, from an incident of a regional scale."