Russian UAV solutions are head and shoulders above foreign counterparts — expert

KAZAN, July 10. /TASS/. Russian developers’ solutions in the field of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology significantly outperform their foreign counterparts, Igor Lapin, CEO of Aviron, told TASS at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition.

He noted that he had previously attended exhibitions in China and India, where he saw foreign drone models.

"The difference is colossal. I previously noted that Russia is among the top three leaders in the drone industry and unmanned aerial systems in general. This exhibition confirms this, because both our technical solutions and the expertise of our engineers are superior," Lapin said.

Aviron’s CEO added that Chinese developers have strong solutions in mesh networks, communications, and AI. However, he emphasized that Russian manufacturers are demonstrating outstanding results, including in practical applications.