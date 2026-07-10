Trump says ceasefire with Iran in over

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The United States has agreed to continue peace talks with Iran at Tehran’s request, but warns it that the ceasefire is over, US President Donald Trump said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the cease fire is over!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock. According to the mediators’ joint statement after the first round of talks, the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded promising progress, laying the groundwork for further technical consultations. However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck US military facilities in the region.