Fuel needs of Russian agro-industrial sector met on priority basis — ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Fuel requirements of the Russian agro-industrial sector are met on a priority basis, the press service of the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported.

"Fuel requirements for the agro-industrial sector are being met on a priority basis. The Energy Ministry has confirmed the availability of necessary fuel volumes. Current efforts are focused on ensuring the timely delivery of these resources to agricultural producers," the report said.

Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut has held a meeting on supplying fuel to the agro-industrial sector, with representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), and regional agro-industrial management bodies participating, according to the ministry.