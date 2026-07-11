Slovak PM reports interest in dialogue with Russia from many at NATO summit

BRATISLAVA, July 11. /TASS/. Multiple participants in the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this week showed an interest in dialogue with Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video address released on his page on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia, as it is owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the country).

"It was fundamentally important for me that many NATO countries showed an interest in [the need] to hold dialogue with Russia, something that I welcome and have long supported," the Slovak head of government said. "We [advocate] for cooperation and dialogue. We are against war," he added.

Fico reiterated that his country will not participate in NATO’s project to provide €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The NATO summit was held in Ankara on July 7-8. The final declaration was the shortest in at least a quarter of a century. NATO countries agreed to allocate €70 billion to Ukraine in 2026 and pledged to maintain support at the same level in 2027. However, the commitment to admit Ukraine to the alliance was omitted.