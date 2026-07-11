MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down 2 guided aerial bombs, 2 long-range cruise missiles, and 445 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Total Ukrainian losses across all directions of the special military operation amounted to approximately 1,460 servicemen over the past day. In the area of responsibility of Battlegroup "North", Ukrainian losses exceeded 175 servicemen; in Battlegroup "West"’s area, over 210, in Battlegroup "South"'s area, up to 215, in Battlegroup "Center"'s area, over 335, in Battlegroup "East"'s area, over 455, and in Battlegroup "Dnepr"s area, up to 70 servicemen were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 178,940 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,112 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,756 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 35,727 field artillery guns and mortars, and 66,207 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.