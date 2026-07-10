MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t refuse from engaging in talks on the Ukrainian settlement but has set forth its conditions, Russian presidential aide and head of Russia’s Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

He noted that while US President Donald Trump and the United States want to settle the Ukrainian issue politically and diplomatically, European Nazis spare no effort not to let this happen. For these ends, they use various tools to influence Vladimir Zelensky’s team.

"We cannot abandon those Russian-speaking people in Donbas, including the elderly, children, and everyone else, whom the neo-Nazi regime has declared to be terrorists and said that they are to be eliminated. They did this publicly. How can we abandon them [the residents of Donbas]? Therefore, the goals and objectives of the special operation will be achieved, we will achieve them. We don’t refuse from negotiations. We are ready, but the conditions have been set," he said in an interview with Vesti.