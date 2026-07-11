At least 35 people injured in Taiwan due to Typhoon Bavi — portal

HONG KONG, July 11. /TASS/. At least 36 people have been injured in Taiwan as a result of incidents related to Typhoon Bavi, which approached the island on Saturday night, The Focus Taiwan portal reported, noting that injuries were primarily caused by falling tree branches and no fatalities have been reported.

By the morning of July 11, 14,210 people had been evacuated from potentially dangerous areas across Taiwan, with the highest number of evacuees registered in Hualien County, 5,167 people.

The typhoon brought heavy rains, with 400 mm falling in several areas of Hsinchu and Miaoli counties. Forecasters warn that heavy rains will continue for several more hours. Power lines were damaged, leaving 27,000 households without electricity; repair work is underway.

In Shanghai, Pudong and Hongqiao international airports canceled 387 flights, about 20% of the day's scheduled flights. In neighboring Hangzhou, 198 flights were canceled, Ningbo canceled 184 and Xiamen canceled 61.

China raised its emergency response level for the typhoon from third to second. Bavi, possibly the strongest typhoon in Taiwan since 1987, brought winds of up to 50 m/s and waves over 6 meters. Taiwan is expected to be outside the typhoon's influence by late July 11 or early July 12.