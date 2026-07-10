MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia must build and produce everything on its own, relying on no one, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with a Vesti correspondent.

"If we rely on them [other countries], we will not build anything and will not develop the economy. We have to do it ourselves," the presidential aide said.

Patrushev said that there was a period when there was a mood "we will buy everything."

"There was such an idea, but it doesn't work," he said. "We can do everything, we can build, design, and so on, but we just need to believe in ourselves. Believe and do."

According to Patrushev, if other countries see that Russia is independent and does not depend on them, they will cooperate, and Moscow does not need to abandon such cooperation.