Russia to develop financial tools to facilitate entry of its aircraft to foreign markets

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. The authorities will work on the issue of financial or leasing instruments required for Russian aircraft to enter foreign markets, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"Of course, as we expand into the external market, we will also need financial instruments and leasing companies. We are currently working to determine whether this will involve GTLK (State Transport Leasing Company) or, perhaps, leasing mechanisms within Rostec," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

The minister noted the keen interest shown by foreign partners in Russian equipment, while also highlighting the importance they attach to financial terms. For instance, discussions covered potential projects with India for the localization of Il-114 aircraft, as well as direct deliveries to Indonesia.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.