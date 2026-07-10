MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. US secret services collaborated in orchestrating a significant terrorist plot that Kiev intended to execute at a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don, utilizing advanced FPV drones integrated with artificial intelligence, according to Dmitry Kuzyakin, an expert in unmanned aircraft and chief designer at the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, has told TASS.

Kuzyakin emphasized that adversaries, with the active support of NATO nations, the European Union, and the United States, are intensifying efforts to conduct sabotage and terrorist operations within Russian territory. These actions aim primarily to sow fear and chaos within the information space. Over the past month, Russian security forces have successfully thwarted several such plots, including operations akin to the notorious Operation Spiderweb, which targeted Russian strategic aircraft. He stated, "Reconnaissance, organization, and technical support for these attacks have been carried out with direct involvement of American secret services."

The expert also highlighted recent advancements in Ukraine’s military capabilities, noting the integration of machine vision technologies into their weapon systems. "The adversary is deploying American-made quadcopters equipped with inertial-optical odometry - referred to in Russia as 'Martian-1' and colloquially known as 'Bumblebee' - to enhance the precision and effectiveness of their drone operations," Kuzyakin explained.

He praised the high efficacy of Russian counter-intelligence efforts, stating, "Thanks to our security agencies, we have prevented a series of terrorist attacks far more dangerous than Spiderweb. While these successes are publicly acknowledged, they represent only the tip of the iceberg. The true challenge lies in dismantling the networks and centers that organize these threats. Protecting Russian citizens, infrastructure, and sovereignty must remain our foremost priority."

Kuzyakin underscored the importance of transparent communication with the public. "Information about thwarted terrorist plots should be disseminated more vigorously and vividly than reports of actual attacks. Far more attacks are prevented than carried out."

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate agents had planned a terrorist attack in Rostov-on-Don. However, the plot was uncovered when the would-be perpetrator warned of the impending attack, allowing authorities to intervene before any damage occurred. The FSB detailed that the attack was intended to destroy airfield infrastructure, kill personnel, and disable aircraft, with the terrorists planning to deploy 13 AI-enabled FPV drones in the operation.