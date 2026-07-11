Russian forces strike military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev — top brass

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out group strikes with long-range high-precision weapons on military industry enterprises in Kiev on the night of July 11, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Tonight, Russian forces carried out group strikes with long-range high-precision ground-and air-based weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, Ukrainian military industry enterprises in the city of Kiev, involved in the production and storage of medium-and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, were hit," they said in a statement.

The ministry added that port infrastructure facilities in Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Izmail in the Odessa region, used for the delivery and storage of military cargo and fuel and lubricants, were also struck.

They also mentioned the destruction of a railway locomotive in the Chernihiv region by Russian troops using a Geran-2 Siker drone, specifically "in the city of Snovsk." "Objective control confirmed the destruction of the target," the ministry asserted.