Iran ready to target US ships that threaten national security, say Revolutionary Guards

TEHRAN, April 23. /TASS/. Iran’s Navy is determined to target US ships that will threaten the country’s security, Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday.

"We are fully determined and serious in defending our national security, maritime borders, maritime interests, maritime security and security of our forces at sea," Salami pointed out, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.

"We have also ordered our military units at sea that if a vessel or military unit of the navy of the US’ terrorist military seeks to threaten the security of our civilian ships or combat vessels, they should target that vessel or military unit," he added.