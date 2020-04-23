Iran ready to target US ships that threaten national security, say Revolutionary Guards

TEHRAN, April 23. /TASS/. Iran’s Navy is determined to target US ships that will threaten the country’s security, Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday.
"We are fully determined and serious in defending our national security, maritime borders, maritime interests, maritime security and security of our forces at sea," Salami pointed out, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.
"We have also ordered our military units at sea that if a vessel or military unit of the navy of the US’ terrorist military seeks to threaten the security of our civilian ships or combat vessels, they should target that vessel or military unit," he added.
President Donald Trump said earlier that Iranian gunboats that "harass" US ships would be destroyed.
The United States Fifth Fleet said in a statement on April 15 that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy boats "repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches against multiple US naval ships operating in international waters of North Arabian Gulf."
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated on April 19 that Tehran was ready to respond to the United States’ unwarranted actions in the Persian Gulf.