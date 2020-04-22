Trump orders Navy to sink Iranian gunboats that ‘harass’ US ships

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that he instructed the US Navy to sink all Iranian gunboats, which "harass" the US ships at sea.
"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump tweeted Wednesday.
On April 15, the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s press service stated that gunboats of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducted dangerous maneuvers near several US military ships in the Persian Gulf. According to the reports, the Iranian gunboats came within 50 yards of the US.
On April 19, the IRGC said it is ready to respond to any mistake of the US in the Persian Gulf region.