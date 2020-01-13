Iran to sue Trump over Soleimani killing — chief justice

TEHRAN, January 13. /TASS/. Tehran plans to sue US President Donald Trump over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Iranian Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi said.

"Those who commit offences will be prosecuted. We need to name the US president as the main defendant," the Fars News Agency quoted Raisi as saying. "We won’t let it slide, he must be convicted at the international level," he added.