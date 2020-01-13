Iranian leadership: Revenge for Soleimani’s assassination not over

TEHRAN, January 13. /TASS/. Iran’s revenge to the United States for the killing of the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani, is not over yet, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to the Quds Force, Ali Shirazi, said on Monday.

"We have not completed our revenge to the enemies for the killing of Soleimani and his associates," the news agency Fars quotes Shirazi as saying. "Retaliatory action will not be necessarily taken by Iran alone. The front of resistance will take active revenge."

Iran uses the term "front of resistance" in relation to all allies in the region whose task is to resist "world imperialism."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up following the January 3 overnight missile strike by the United States in the area of Baghdad Airport, which killed the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Qasem Soleimani. In retaliation Tehran dealt a missile attack against two facilities in Iraq being used by the US military: Ayn al-Assad airbase and Erbil Airport.