MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine uses fascist methods, torturing people, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova said at the international online meeting "Crimes of the Kiev Regime: Terror against the Civilian Population of the Kherson Region."

She noted that Ukraine is mercilessly attacking civilian infrastructure in the Kherson Region. Lantratova also recalled that Vladimir Zelensky's adviser, Yury Podolyak, had spoken harshly about Russian civilians, urging Ukrainians to get rid of Russians.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the commissioner for human rights.

Fascist methods of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian army uses fascist methods to torture people: "Our institute of the commissioner for human rights has evidence of how the Ukrainian Armed Forces systematically torture people."

The Kiev neo-Nazi regime regularly violates all basic humanitarian norms, while the Western world would not stop it: "This is why it is important for us to show the whole world, in the universal language of international law, how Ukraine really treats international norms, how it treats civilians, children, and those who do not keep There are weapons in the hands of those who just want to live."

Kiev's desire to destroy all Russian in the Kherson region

Ukraine is mercilessly attacking the Kherson Region: "It accounts for about a quarter of all Ukrainian strikes on our civilian infrastructure facilities."

Podolyak spoke sharply about Russian civilians, calling on Ukrainians to get rid of Russians "so that the word ‘Russians’ is generally forgotten on the Kherson land: After that, it is already clear why drones are flying through peaceful neighborhoods, why schools, ambulances, buses, residential buildings and life support facilities are being destroyed."

Cooperation with international organizations

The office of the Commissioner for Human Rights systematically records and collects "all evidence of crimes committed by the Kiev regime, including violations of international humanitarian law: We send these materials to international structures - the UN, OSCE, and other structures."

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has requested information from Russia on the investigation of Kiev's strike on the college in Starobelsk: "We have now received a response on the fact of the strike in Starobelsk. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has asked us to provide information on the results of the investigation.".