MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. An early warning aircraft belonging to the United States has been observed operating in the Persian Gulf, where it is circling the area, according to a source within Middle East air traffic control.

"The Boeing E-3B Sentry, which has a detection range of up to 400 kilometers, departed from a regional military base and is currently conducting operations over the Persian Gulf," the source stated. He added that the aircraft is maintaining an altitude of approximately 10 kilometers. Additionally, the source reported that around five US Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers and Boeing KC-46A Pegasus military transport tankers are presently overhead in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Notably, two of these tankers are circling near the boundary of Iranian-controlled airspace, with all aircraft maneuvering in a manner that involves crossing civil aviation flight corridors.

The US and Israel initiated an attack on Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum aiming for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on July 8, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, accusing Iran of breaching bilateral agreements. In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the Strait of Hormuz would only be reopened once Tehran’s conditions are met, dismissing US threats as ineffective. He underscored that US intimidation and broken promises are now met with firm resistance.