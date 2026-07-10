MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and the United States want to resolve the issue of Ukraine, but the Euro-Nazis are throwing a wrench into the process, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with a Vesti correspondent.

"Trump and the United States - they really want to resolve the issue and want to reach an agreement. The Euro-Nazis in Europe do not want to come to an agreement in any way, they are doing everything to ensure that, even if Ukraine agrees to come to an agreement, this does not happen in any case," Patrushev said.

He added that the Euronazis influence Vladimir Zelensky's team in a variety of ways.

"Including financial, material, military [tools] and so on. Of course, we would like to reach an agreement and resolve without military [methods]," he concluded.