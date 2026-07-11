US President Trump instructs Vance, Rubio to continue negotiations with Iran — CBS

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has instructed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other official representatives to continue negotiations with Iran, CBS reported, citing its unnamed source.

"President Trump has directed his team - led by Vice President JD Vance, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio - to continue negotiations," according to the source. "The talks are to take place in Oman on Saturday [July 11]."

Iran’s news agency IRNA reported earlier that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was set to travel to Oman on July 11 to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz with the country’s authorities. According to the agency, the main focus of the talks will be on the situation in the Middle East region, in particular in the Strait of Hormuz, and the issue of bilateral relations.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The then Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate cessation of hostilities on all the fronts, including in Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock.

According to the mediators’ joint statement after the first round of talks, the meeting was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded promising progress, laying the groundwork for further technical consultations.

However, overnight to July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing it of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck US military facilities in the region.