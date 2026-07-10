Deputy PM Novak key statements on fuel shortages, export bans, resellers

MOKSHINO /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. Authorities are taking necessary measures to better protect oil refineries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

He acknowledged that Ukraine’s drone attacks on refineries have caused a fuel shortage in the country.

Novak stated that Russia has banned gasoline and diesel exports to stabilize the fuel situation. He also noted that a number of resellers are using the situation to cash in by raising prices.

TASS has compiled the Deputy Prime Minister's key statements.

Providing regions with fuel

Gasoline and diesel fuel exports from Russia have been completely banned to stabilize the fuel situation and meet domestic market needs: "We have temporarily banned the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to make sure the domestic market is supplied. And this is all being done to stabilize the situation."

The authorities intend to ensure additional fuel supplies to the country’s regions: "We are currently stepping up efforts to ensure additional supplies during this period."

Fuel refining

Russia currently has sufficient fuel refining capacity: "It's clear that we have sufficient capacity. Overall, we are fully supplied. We even export."

The Russian government is doing everything possible to ensure refineries operate at full capacity and produce sufficient fuel: "We are doing everything, the government is doing everything, to ensure capacity is utilized and production is sufficient."

Price situation

Some resellers are taking advantage of the situation in the Russian fuel market to make extra money and raise prices: "I would like to point out that, in these times of shortages, speculative factors often arise, with some resellers trying to exploit this situation to make extra money and raise prices."

Vertically integrated oil companies keep prices at their gas stations no higher than inflation: "Vertically integrated companies, our main producers of petroleum products, keep their prices in line with inflation."

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) needs to closely monitor fuel prices: "This needs to be closely monitored, including by the regional FAS offices and the regional headquarters."

Strengthening oil refinery security

There is a shortage in the fuel market, as refineries are partially out of service due to drone strikes: "We must acknowledge that [the fuel market] is experiencing problems and shortages, which is why we are seeing queues. Sometimes gas stations are experiencing disruptions. The shortage [has arisen] for obvious reasons, because our refineries are partially out of service due to drone strikes."

Authorities are doing everything possible to strengthen oil refinery security: "Nevertheless, we are doing everything possible to strengthen the security of our refineries."